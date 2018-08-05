Shiri Appleby is going to sit in the director's chair when it comes to the Roswell reboot.

The 39-year-old actress tweeted a reply to a fan on Sunday, who asked what she'll be up to since her latest show, UnREAL, ended. Appleby then revealed she's going to direct an episode of The CW's Roswell reboot.

"I’m going to direct an episode of Roswell in October and on the hunt for the next great role!" she wrote. "Thanks for the support!"

Hi Steve! I’m going to direct an episode of Roswell in October and on the hunt for the next great role! Thanks for the support! 👽 — Shiri Appleby (@ShiriAppleby) August 5, 2018

Roswell, New Mexico executive producer Carina MacKenzie confirmed the news on Sunday with her own tweet.

"Cat’s out of the bag. Thrilled and honored to have @ShiriAppleby join us behind the scenes of #Roswell NM," she wrote.

Cat’s out of the bag. Thrilled and honored to have @ShiriAppleby join us behind the scenes of #Roswell NM. 👽 https://t.co/H7cYcM5Rha — Carina Adly MacKenzie (@cadlymack) August 5, 2018

The CW ordered a pilot for the Roswell reboot in January. The original series -- which ran from 1999 to 2002 and starred Appleby, Katherine Heigl, Jason Behr, Brendan Fehr, Majandra Delfino, Colin Hanks and Nick Wechsler -- focused on aliens in Rosewell, New Mexico. The reboot, executive produced and written by MacKenzie, will tackle issues of immigration.

"After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life," reads the show's logline. "She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance."

