Shop Society6's Memorial Day Sale -- Wall Art, Phone Cases and More

Here's the deal: Society6 is having a major Memorial Day sale right now, with 40% off wall art, 30% off home decor and 20% off everything else.

If you're not familiar with the brand, it's an online marketplace featuring the work of more than 300,000 independent artists from more than 160 countries. Their original art comes in the form of wall art, home decor, furniture, bedding, stationery cards and so much more.

No promo code is needed to unlock these savings, and shipping is free on orders over $99. The sale prices are good through May 25. (Be sure to stay up to date on all the Memorial Day deals we're following.)

Below, shop six finds we love from the Society6 sale.

Boca Game Board Sling Chair Society6 Society6 Boca Game Board Sling Chair Society6 A cute chair to relax in all summer long. Get the same print on a matching tote bag to carry your stuff in style. REGULARLY $149 $119.20 at Society6

Howdy Howdy Acrylic Tray Society6 Society6 Howdy Howdy Acrylic Tray Society6 Howdy! This on-sale tray featuring a Southern-inspired original work will look great in your kitchen, bedroom or bathroom. REGULARLY $42 $33.60 at Society6

Summer Fern/Simple Modern Watercolor Side Table Society6 Society6 Summer Fern/Simple Modern Watercolor Side Table Society6 A fun, custom-made side table will work wonders in any room. Choose from a round or square top, and black or gold legs. REGULARLY $159 $127.20 at Society6

Dalmatian Spots Rectangular Pillow Society6 Society6 Dalmatian Spots Rectangular Pillow Society6 Available in four sizes, this Dalmatian-print throw pillow includes a faux down pillow insert. REGULARLY $34.99 $24.49 at Society6

LOL NO Framed Art Print Society6 Society6 LOL NO Framed Art Print Society6 This art print is a mood. (This message would also be delightful as a phone case.) REGULARLY $42.99 $25.79 at Society6

