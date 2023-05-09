Sia Marries Dan Bernard in Intimate Surprise Wedding

Surprise! Sia is married.

The "Cheap Thrills" singer said "I do" to Dan Bernard over the weekend, according to multiple reports, in an intimate ceremony at Stefano Dolce and Comenico Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy. It's the same venue where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker exchanged vows in front of family and friends last year.

Sia, 47, was snapped during the ceremony wearing a gown made of pale pink lace with three-quarter length sleeves, a high neck and mermaid silhouette. She beamed and let out a big laugh while embracing her beau at the altar. For his part, the groom donned what looks like a cream-colored tuxedo with a bow tie and cummerbund.

The Australian songstress and her beau invited less than a handful of guests to the event, with only six attendees present including the bride and groom.

Sia, whose full name is Sia Furler, has kept her personal life closely guarded and it's unclear exactly how long she and Bernard have been an item. The couple was photographed, wearing masks over their faces, at the Los Angeles premiere of West Side Story at the El Capitan Theatre in December 2021.

She also shared a photo of the pair together around that time on Instagram, interestingly, wearing the exact same all-black outfit.

It marks the second marriage for Sia, who previously wed Erik Anders Lang in 2014. The former couple called it quits two years later.

