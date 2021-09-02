Sidharth Shukla, Beloved Bollywood Actor, Dead at 40

Sidarth Shukla, the beloved Bollywood actor, has died after suffering from a heart attack in Mumbai, the BBC reports. He was 40 years old. While his doctor clarified to the BBC that his exact cause of death was not yet known, the doctor confirmed that Shukla was already dead from the heart attack by the time he was transported to the hospital Thursday.

Shukla starred in a number of hit TV shows and Bollywood films, making his television debut with Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008. In 2014, he stepped onto the Bollywood scene with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Shukla also dabbled in the world of reality television. He went on to win the 13th season of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, a Big Brother spinoff, in 2019 and Khataron ke Khiladi, India's version of Fear Factor. He later hosted a few of his own shows, including Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

Shukla's friends, colleagues and the station where he worked, Colors TV, all took to Twitter to mourn his sudden death.

"We, at Colors, are saddened & devastated by the sudden loss of our family member, Sidharth Shukla. He will be immensely missed. His passing is an irreparable loss for us & the whole industry. Our prayers & support are with his family, friends & fans. May his soul rest in peace," the TV station wrote.

"I'm gonna meet you in heaven brother," Indian model and actor Asim Riaz tweeted. "R I P sidharthshukla."

Actress Kiara Advani shared her condolences for Shukla's family, writing, "Gosh this is Heartbreaking!! May your soul RIP #SidharthShukla My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones🙏🏼."

Actress and singer Parineeti Chopra said the news was too much for her to process, tweeting, "Unable to process this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla. You were truly loved, by millions. 🙏."

VJ Maniesh Paul also took to Twitter, sharing many photos of the pair over the years.

"I still cant believe it..feeling numb…cant believe it that i wont see my friend #sidharthshukla anymore…we always had such a great time while shooting…you had a long way bro….so much to do…so much to achieve…gone too soon…may you rest in peace," he wrote.

