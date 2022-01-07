Sidney Poitier Dead at 94: Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis and More Stars Pay Tribute to the Acclaimed Actor
Sidney Poitier Dies at 94
Sir Sidney Poitier is being remembered following his death. The actor, who was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar, died Thursday evening. Clint Watson, press secretary for the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, confirmed the news to ET. Poitier was 94.
"If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love," Whoopi Goldberg wrote, quoting the song from Poitier's 1967 film, To Sir, with Love. "Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars. My condolences to his family and to all of us as well."
Catherine Zeta-Jones remembered a fun memory with the actor, writing, "One cherished moment was hitting golf balls with you on the driving range at the club. So many more in admiration of you and your craft as an actor. God Bless."
"This is a big one. No words can describe how your work radically shifted my life," Viola Davis began. "The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we, as Black folks, mattered!!!"
"It was an honor for my husband and I to share lunch with you at Spagos," she continued. "You told us, 'If your dreams do not scare you, they're not big enough!' I put this quote on my daughter's wall. Rest well Mr. Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."
For her tribute, Octavia Spencer recalled meeting Poitier for the first time, which was an encounter she'll "never forget."
"I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking through the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an overload of adrenaline it has an adverse affect. I can’t bend my knees," she recalled. "So, there I am with my heels and an award in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, GLARING at the two of them. I was searching for the one word to say but couldn’t remember any."
"I must’ve been a pitiful sight because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you… both," Spencer continued. "He told me he expected great things from me. There’s something about hearing those words from a pioneer that changes you! Thank you, Mr. Poitier!! I’ve been riding high ever since!!"
Tyler Perry wrote that his "heart broke" upon hearing the news of Poitier's death.
"The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his entire life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten," Perry captioned a series of photos of himself with Poitier. "There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star for me than Sidney Poitier."
"I’ll never forget inviting him and Cicely [Tyson] to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to hold them both captive for the hours long trip as I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences. It was life changing," he continued. "All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your incredible gift. But most of all, thank you for being willing to share YOU to make us all better."
"Sidney Poitier gave us a lifetime of love, courage, pride, and inspiration. His greatness as an actor was only outweighed by his passion for Freedom," Debbie Allen told ET in a statement. "I am grateful to have known him and will always speak his name."
Keep reading to see how other celebs honored the acclaimed actor.
