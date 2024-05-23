Sienna Miller is reflecting on her relationship with Jude Law.

The actress recently sat down for an interview on SiriusXM's This Life of Mine With James Corden and recalled the media madness that became her life when she entered into a relationship with Law in 2003.

"[It] was just the most surreal experience," Miller said of what happened when she started dating Law after they met on the set of their 2004 film, Alfie. "I got photographed with my new boyfriend, very famous at the time, Jude Law. We were working together."

"It's so surreal to look back and imagine, or even to look back sometimes and see pictures of the amount of people that were there in my life all the time," she added. "... It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for them. The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers, that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory."

At the time, Miller said, she was "so madly in love and it was, in many ways, the most exciting moment."

"I just started working and I was in a big film and in love with this idol, and very, very happy," she recalled, "but the flip side of it was so dark, so quickly."

Jude Law and Sienna Miller in 2005. - Steve Parsons - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

As a result of the experience, Miller said she learned "so much" about herself. In fact, looking back, she feels "very lucky to kind of still be here."

"I think that it can incur just madness and chaos. It is chaos. You are dealing with aggression, and violence, and you are a piece of prey and you're being hunted every day, so you are paranoid," she said. "The response to that is, for me, I was like, 'I'm not changing. I'm not gonna give up my life.'"

"I've always been relatively the same person, but you escape. I was drinking too much. I was probably going out too much. I'd also watched people behave in the '90s in a way that I thought was how you behaved," Miller continued. "[Everyone was] having a lot of fun, but that also breeds more panic. It was just an ouroboros of kind of mess."

Jude Law and Sienna Miller in 2005. - Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On top of that is the reality that her romance with Law ended up causing even more attention when, a year after they got engaged in 2004, news of Law's affair with his children's nanny broke. Miller and Law called it quits in 2006, though they did rekindle their romance in 2009. They ended things for good in 2011.

"[There was] a lot of chaos personally with our relationship, and I think everything fed into itself. It just became this very unmanageable energy," Miller said. "I see other people who went through it and didn't kind of come out the other side as well, so I'm quite proud."

Back in 2022, when Miller was promoting her Netflix series, Anatomy of a Scandal, she reflected on her own time dealing with scandal.

"The tabloid media was really intense and really rife," she told ET at the time. "There was very little agency that young woman had over their own lives and the telling of their stories."

"Getting the call one evening that something was coming out in the press the following day, and it had gone to print, and there's nothing you can do about it, and it's intensely personal and painful and everyone's gonna know," Miller added, "is a horrible, horrible feeling that I and many others experienced in the earliest part of my career."

