Simon Cowell Is Walking Again After Back Surgery

Simon Cowell is recovering after his scary accident. Just days after breaking his back in a number of places, the 60-year-old America's Got Talent judge is walking again as part of his recuperation, ET has learned.

Amid his ongoing hospitalization, Cowell is also beginning to work on his iPad, but is otherwise taking it easy and is not currently allowed any visitors due to COVID-19 restrictions in the hospital.

As for his AGT duties, Cowell is happy that former American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson will be filling in for him this week during the live shows, as there's no timetable for when he could potentially return to work.

On Saturday night, Cowell underwent a six-hour surgery, which included having a metal rod placed in his back, after an electric bike accident at his Malibu home, ET previously reported.

"Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family," Cowell's rep told ET. "He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight (Saturday). He's under observation and is doing fine."

On Sunday evening, Cowell spoke out on Twitter following his accident.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," he wrote. "I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages."

"And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors," Cowell added. "Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone. Simon."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Surgery Following Electric Bike Accident This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Kelly Clarkson Filling in for Simon Cowell on 'America's Got Talent'

Simon Cowell Talks Riding Motorbikes on 'AGT' Set Before Bike Accident

Simon Cowell Speaks Out After Surgery Following Electric Bike Accident

Related Gallery