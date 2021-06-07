Simone Biles' boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, is showing the gymnast lots of love after her record-setting title win ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Owens took to Instagram Sunday to share a sweet post in tribute to Biles, who claimed her seventh U.S. all-around title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas over the weekend.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn’t disappoint," a proud Owens wrote next to the photo of him and Biles. "It’s so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I’m so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I’m there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️."

Biles set a new record for the most all-around titles ever for an American woman. According to Olympics.com, Biles breaks a tie she had held with Clara Schroth Lombady, who won six titles in the late 1940s and early 1950s, and is now tied with Alfred Jochim for the most overall titles by a U.S. gymnast.

In addition to the all-around title, Biles also took top honors in the vault, balance beam, and floor exercises.

The gymnast and the NFL pro made their relationship Instagram official back in August, sharing several sweet snaps together.

In the photo slideshow, Biles is seen sitting in front of Owens as the pair simile for the camera, while a second pic shows Owens giving his ladylove a kiss on the neck.

"It’s just us 🤎," Biles captioned the post.

The pair first sparked romance rumors last July, when Biles posted a photo to her Instagram story celebrating Owens' 25th birthday.

