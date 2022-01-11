Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs and Vivica A. Fox to Guest Star on 'Black-ish' Final Season
Michelle Obama isn't the only high-profile name helping Black-ish say goodbye.
Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and Vivica A. Fox are just some of the Hollywood stars making guest appearances on the eighth and final season of the outgoing ABC comedy, the network announced Tuesday.
Magic Johnson, Isaiah Mustafa, Reid Scott, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, Andrew Bachelor (aka King Bach) and members of the Los Angeles Lakers organization, including Kent Bazemore, Jeanie Buss, Montrezl Harrell, Dwight Howard, DeAndre Jordan, Malik Monk and Rajon Rondo, will also stop by.
The final season of Black-ish will continue to tell stories that shine a light on current events through the lens of the Johnson family, including the global pandemic, voting, systemic racism and the movement for social justice and equality.
Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole, Jeff Meacham and Katlyn Nichol star in the half-hour series.
Watch a special video remembering Black-ish through the years below.
Black-ish airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. For more, watch below.
