Simone Biles turned to an old friend for choreography help ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. During episode five of Simone vs Herself, the 24-year-old gymnast's Facebook Watch series, Biles revealed that she enlisted Sasha Farber, her former Dancing with the Stars partner, to "spice it up" with her floor routine.

"Usually, I have a different choreographer, but this year I felt like we needed to be a little bit different, spice it up," Biles explained. "Whenever I worked with Sasha on Dancing with the Stars, we always said, 'Oh my gosh, if we could do a floor routine, how cool would that be?'"

Farber said he was "really excited" for the opportunity, noting that "From the first day to be where she is already, I can't wait to see what it's like in months to come." The pro dancer added that he hoped to bring out Biles' "sassy" side through her routine.

That routine, Biles explained, is something she's "way more involved" with this time around than when she was younger.

She debuted the routine at the U.S. Classic, earning a score of 14.250. The Olympics' women's gymnastics competition is set to begin July 25 in Tokyo, Japan.

Biles was paired up with Farber for the 24th season of the competition series in 2017. The duo came in fourth on their season, with former NFL player Rashad Jennings and his partner, Emma Slater, winning the mirror ball.

Watch the video below to look back at Biles' DWTS journey.

