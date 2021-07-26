Simone Biles Says She Feels the 'Weight of the World' Ahead of Gymnastics Team Finals at Tokyo Olympics
Simone Biles Claims She Was Sexually Abused by Former USA Gymnat…
Wells Adams Talks ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ and Possibly Taking Ove…
‘We the People’: H.E.R on the Pressures of Working on a Project …
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Ian Ziering on Working With ‘Sharknado’ Co-Star Tara Reid for a …
Timothée Chalamet Takes a Bath in ‘The French Dispatch’ First Lo…
Joshua Jackson on Fatherhood and Marriage to Jodie Turner-Smith …
Emmy Nominations 2021: The Biggest Snubs and Surprises
Simone Biles and the United States women's gymnastics team are gearing up to compete in the women's artistic team finals at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Biles took to Instagram to reflect on her performance in the preliminary round and share the pressure she feels as she and her team prepare to head into the finals.
"Prelims ☑️ now to prepare for finals. It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha!," Biles said of the pressure to perform on the world's largest stage. "The olympics is no joke! BUT I’m happy my family was able to be with me virtually🤍 they mean the world to me!"
While the Olympic gold medalist is still the favorite in most events, the preliminary round was a bit of a struggle for Biles and the team, who are entering the finals in second place.
The second-seeded squad will go head-to-head with the Russian Olympic Committee, who are currently in first place as they go for the gold. Italy, Japan, Belgium, China, Great Britain and France will also be in the running for a spot on the podium.
The team is looking to extend its two-time streak, after topping the podium in 2016 and 2012.
In addition to Biles, who was a part of the 2016 team, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum will compete in the team event while Jade Carey will represent the U.S. in individual events.
The women's artistic all-around final will air at 3:45 a.m. PT Tuesday on NBC.
NBC will broadcast the Olympics, with additional coverage on NBCOlympics.com and on the NBC Sports app. Another way to watch the Games is on Peacock.
RELATED CONTENT
A Guide to Simone Biles and the U.S. Women's Olympics Gymnastics Team
Simone Biles Honors Gymnast MyKayla Skinner After Tokyo Olympics Exit
Simone Biles Secures Spot on Tokyo Olympic Gymnastics Team
Related Gallery