Sinbad's family is giving fans an update on his health, two years after the 66-year-old comedian suffered a stroke.

In a post shared to a website titled, "The Journey Forward," Sinbad's family shared his story, opened up about his recovery journey, and launched a fund where fans can help donate to his ongoing fight to one day walk across the stage again.

"On October 25, 2020, Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke as a result of a blood clot that traveled from his heart to his brain. He was rushed into surgery at West Hills Medical Center that night where the doctors performed a thrombectomy to remove the clot and restore normal blood flow to the brain. After surgery, Sinbad was talking and moving with some weakness, but the prognosis was very promising," the post began.

"The next day, however, another blood clot formed, half the size of the first. He underwent the same surgery again successfully, but it took a little more from him than the first surgery. He was transferred to Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles where the doctors indicated that his brain had begun to swell. They performed a craniotomy to relieve the pressure and reduce the swelling. During surgery, however, the doctors discovered a bleed. It was hours before the family learned Sinbad had returned to the Neuro-ICU in a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator," Sinbad's family continued, detailing what would be the start of a long road to recovery.

It would be weeks before the funnyman would open his eyes, speak or show signs of basic mobility. His family notes that at first, Sinbad could not move his left side or even hold his head up. The next course of action was weaning off the ventilator and then the first round of intense therapy.

"In May of 2021, he was admitted to California Rehabilitation Institute and began physical, occupational, and speech therapy. It was there Sinbad started to make considerable progress toward recovery," they shared. "On July 7, 2021, nearly nine months after the initial stroke, Sinbad finally came home. He continues to receive therapy, fighting for every inch. His progress is nothing short of remarkable. Limbs that were said to be 'dead' are coming alive and he’s taking the steps necessary to learn to walk again.

Sinbad, whose real name is David Adkins, is best known for his television work on such classics as A Different World and The Sinbad Show. His latest project was his work on the television series Rel. He also made a name in the comedy world and has worked as a stand-up comic for years.

While it's not clear if he'll be able to return to TV, his family said his ultimate goal, is to walk across a stage again, and his family says he won't stop fighting until he does, and neither will they.

While survival odds for this time off stroke are approximately 30 percent, his family says that Sinbad has already beaten the odds and made more progress than "anyone expected." There's still a long road ahead for both the actor and his family, and with the costs of therapy adding up, the family has launched a fun to help support Sinbad as he hopes to make a full recovery, or as close to one as he can.

"Two years have passed since the initial event. The costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially. Many of you have asked what you can do to support us. We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way. All gifts will go to the Adkins Trust to help provide for Sinbad’s care and help him continue to fight this battle," the post continued. "The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him."

"We are eternally grateful," they added. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family."

The update is the first on the comedian since Nov. 2020, when his family released a statement announcing the news.

"It is out of sincere love that we share Sinbad, our beloved husband and father, is recovering from a recent stroke," the family said at the time. "Sinbad is a light source of love and joy for many generations. While he is beginning his road to recovery, we are faithful and optimistic that he will bring laughter into our hearts soon."

"Our family thanks you in advance for your love and support and ask for continued prayers for his healing," the statement continued. "We also ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

ET has reached out to Sinbad’s rep for further updates on his recovery journey.

