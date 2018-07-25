Singer Rachel Platten Expecting First Child

Rachel Platten is pregnant!

The 37-year-old singer -- who’s married to Kevin Lazan -- took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news. In the glowing pic, Platten has her hands clasped around her growing belly, which is on full display thanks to an open white collared shirt and unbuttoned jeans.

“This is one of my most exciting announcements, but also one of my most vulnerable. So here goes.... I am pregnant!!” she exclaimed in the lengthy post. “I can’t believe I’m finally typing these words – I have wanted to share this news for months.”

Platten revealed that she held off on publicly sharing the news of her first child because she “became paralyzed about doing it the exact, perfect way - how to express all of my total bliss and yet all this fear too?”

“I finally realized that I can’t worry about making being ME comfortable for everybody else, I have to share this journey MY WAY: with honesty, vulnerability, love and an open heart,” she wrote. “The truth is, I am overwhelmed with love, joy and happiness about our baby.”

The “Fight Song” singer also called her pregnancy “a total miracle,” but noted that it has not been easy on her.

“It’s a total miracle that I’m growing a human and my husband and I couldn’t be more thrilled,” she said. “But, I have also had an incredibly difficult spring and summer with serious nausea, exhaustion, constant sickness and all the awful symptoms no one wants to really talk about when sharing the ‘perfect blessed journey’ of pregnancy.”

Platten shared that, due to fear of being seen as “ungrateful,” she held off on the happy announcement until now.

“I was so afraid that if I shared that part (the difficulty of flying and performing while puking in green rooms and airplanes) that I’d seem ungrateful somehow when I’m actually crazy full of gratitude - I’m just HUMAN,” she wrote. “Human emotions are complex. We can feel more than one thing at once you know? We can hold both love and wonder and aw and joy, but also frustration and sickness and fear and darker stuff too and it’s normal!”

She finished her post with a sweet message to both her unborn child and her fans.

“So anyway, that’s where I’m at my loves,” the “Stand by You” singer wrote. “With all the mystery and wonder around this, one thing that has been abundantly clear to me: this little unbelievable soul that I haven’t even met yet is going to be my biggest teacher in the world and I cannot wait to learn.”



Platten continued: “I love you all so much, and I promise to continue to share as much of this process with you as I can. Xoxoxox, a totally happy, exhausted, not so nauseous today Rach.”

A clearly overjoyed Platten also posted a video of herself singing to her Instagram Story. “I don’t know your name, but I can’t wait to say it,” a grinning robe-clad Platten sings. “And I don’t know your face, but I bet it’ll blow me away.”

