A gorgeous October wedding! Sister Wives alum Logan Brown has tied the knot with longtime love Michelle Petty!

Logan's mom, Sister Wives star Janelle Brown celebrated her son's special night with some sweet snapshots she shared to her Instagram stories.

One photo featured Janelle smiling brightly while standing next to her six children, with her new daughter-in-law standing right beside her.

"My kids," Janelle captioned the post. "Al the new bride and groom. Some of us are already sweating from the legendary brown family dancing at events."

Janelle Brown/Instagram

She also shared a snapshot of herself and her former sister wife, Christine Brown, which she captioned, "Christine and I at Logan and Michelle’s wedding last night. Such a beautiful day."

Janelle Brown/Instagram

Christine brought along her own daughters, Gwendlyn, Aspyn, Truely and Ysabel, as well as Aspyn’s husband, Mitch Thompson.

Christine's son, and Logan's half-brother, Paedon Brown, also shared a snapshot from the wedding, posing with a few of his other siblings and family members.

"Had a great time with some great family at @logantbro and @_michellepetty wedding!!!" he wrote.

Logan -- the son of Janelle and Kody Brown -- first proposed to Michelle in September 2017.

The pair had already been dating for three years before getting engaged, and opened up on the show about intending to have a long engagement to allow them both time to finish getting their degrees and establishing careers. Brown went on to get his Masters degree from UNLV in Business Administration, and the pair live and work near Las Vegas.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Christine Brown Addresses Her 'Sister Wives' Future and Life After Split From Kody (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sister Wives': Christine Talks Current Relationship With Kody's Wives

'Sister Wives': Kody Says Son Gabe Is 'Gaslighting' Him

'Sister Wives': Christine's Daughter Gwendlyn Opens Up About Being Bisexual

'Sister Wives' Recap: Christine's Mistake Leaves Truely 'Heartbroken'

Related Gallery