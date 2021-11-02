'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Kody Brown Announce Split After 25 Years Together
Sister Wives' Christine and Kody Brown are going their separate ways. Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that after 25 years of marriage, she and Kody had grown apart.
"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the TLC star said in a statement. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."
She went on to address her followers in the caption, thanking them for their understanding and compassion during this difficult time.
Kody addressed Christine's decision to leave in a statement of his own, writing, "Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he said. "We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her."
He continued, "Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."
The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.
Christine entered the Brown family's plural marriage in 1994. At the time, Kody was already married to first wife Meri Brown and second wife Janelle Brown. Robyn Brown became Kody's fourth wife in 2010.
ET spoke with the Brown family in February ahead of the show's season 10 premiere, where Christine opened up about sharing her family's life with the world over the last 10 years, and the nerves they still get every time a new season is about to air.
"Absolutely. Every time, I'm like, I do get nervous. I'm a little bit more apprehensive to go out in public," Christine admitted at the time. "It's really raw and open and we're super vulnerable and just super honest and sometimes, it's just not really fun to watch yourself a lot. So, I kind of cringe a little bit when I think it's coming."
While the family has long had a dream of all living under one roof, Christine said that she prefers having her own space.
"I really like living separate," she told ET at the time. "I like my own space. I like my own autonomy," something Christine echoed in the latest supertease for the show's upcoming season, which saw Christine wanting to move back to Utah.
And when it comes to their children, all of the women confirmed that none of their kids want to have a plural marriage, with Christine noting that her six children "aren't open to plural" at all.
"We've talked and none of my kids are gonna live our lifestyle," she told ET.
Sister Wives returns to Nov. 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET on TLC.
