The 21-year-old actress was joined by her sisters, Scarlet and Sophia, mother Jennifer Flavin and dad Sylvester at the Los Angeles premiere of her upcoming film, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. While speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the big event, Sistine revealed that her famous father not only supported her on the red carpet, she also leaned on him while filming the horror movie.

After 47 Meters Down: Uncaged director Johannes Roberts revealed to ET that the father-daughter duo would FaceTime on set, Sistine recalled, "Yeah, [my dad] wanted the directors note to be, instead of swimming away, confront the shark head-on -- which I don't think would've play out well."

Roberts also shared how the 73-year-old Rocky star sent notes. "[Sylvester] would occasionally message. I think him and Sistine would chat every day on FaceTime," he said. "[Sylvester] would say, 'This is what you should be doing and this is it.' She would come to me and say, 'Look, my dad wants me to punch the shark.' ...They were so fun."

While Sylvester is no doubt a Hollywood legend, his daughter would never let him know it! "He's my dad. I will never admit that he's a big deal, are you kidding me?" Sistine, who stunned in a Ralph Lauren mini-dress at the premiere, quipped.

Though she's taking after her father when it comes to her acting career, the two differ when it comes to their reality TV preferences. Sistine is admittedly a Real Housewives fan, while her dad prefers more reality competition series. "You know, he's more of an America's Got Talent, Dancing With the Stars-type fan," she said before exclaiming to her action star father, "I'm totally outing you, I'm so sorry, so sorry."

47 Meters Down: Uncaged -- also starring Jamie Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx -- hits theaters on Aug. 16.

