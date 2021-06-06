'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Welcomes Second Child With Wife Jessica

Congrats to Tom Welling and his wife, Jessica! The couple welcomed their second child together, Jessica announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Jessica shared the news with a sweet photo of their baby boy. The little one is snuggled up in a white onesie in the pic, as Jessica and Tom's hands offer support.

"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family 🤍," she captioned the photo, as Tom commented, "Pure joy🙌."

Fans and friends also offered their congratulations and well wishes to the family in the comments.

Tom and Jessica are also parents to 2-year-old son Thomson. Jessica shared a sweet photo of the brothers together on her Instagram Story.

Tom confirmed his wife's second pregnancy during his guest appearance on his former Smallville co-star Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast in January.

The actor initially played coy when Rosenbaum brought up his baby on the way. "What? I do?" he asked, before Rosenbaum assured him he heard the news from Jessica, and Tom called for his wife to confirm.

"You lying bastard!" Rosenbaum joked to his former Smallville co-star. "But you do! You have another one coming!"

Tom and Jessica's first child, Thomson, has already brought them a lot of joy.

"He's a good, cute, funny kid," Tom said of his son, who he called "hilarious." "He makes me laugh all the time."

