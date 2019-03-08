SMILF has been canceled.

Showtime will not be renewing the Frankie Shaw-led series for a third season, ET confirms. The news comes after December reports that the production company behind SMILF, ABC Studios, had opened an investigation into series creator, star and showrunner Shaw. ET has reached out to ABC Studios for comment.

"After weighing a variety of factors, Showtime has decided that SMILF will not move forward for a third season. The remainder of the second season will continue to air as scheduled on Showtime through its series finale on March 31. We remain extremely proud of the two seasons of SMILF, and thank Frankie Shaw for her singular voice and unique creation, as well as the dozens of writers, producers, actors, directors and crew members both in Los Angeles and on location in Boston, who contributed to this exceptional series," Showtime said in a statement.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ABC Studios, which had an overall deal with Shaw, has also suspended that contract. "Frankie Shaw’s overall deal with ABC Studios has been suspended without pay while we review our options," an ABC Studios spokesperson said.

Shaw, meanwhile, kept things positive. "I can’t express how much I’ve loved making this show, how much I love the cast and crew and appreciate Showtime and ABC as creative partners," she told ET.

In December, reports surfaced that multiple employees of the comedy had complained about inappropriately handled sex scenes, as well as Shaw's behavior. Actress Samara Weaving reportedly raised concerns to fellow cast member Rosie O’Donnell and one of the show’s directors after being asked to perform a sex scene in the nude with co-star Miguel Gomez during production on season two. Weaving also claimed that she had been made uncomfortable by Shaw’s behavior during production of a similar scene in the SMILF's first season; the actress had a no-nudity clause in her contract.

