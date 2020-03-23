Chloe Fineman fooled some followers into thinking they were watching her virtually get married on Monday.

TheSaturday Night Live star and Casey Thomas Brown appeared to tie the knot in a live-streamed wedding ceremony on Instagram.

However, ET has learned that Fineman did not officially get married and that she and her friend were simply acting and entertaining their followers during coronavirus quarantine.

Fineman first teased that a wedding live stream was coming up in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"Tomorrow I gonna marry my best friend and the love of my life @shartyparty69 on Instagram live ❤️. Had to cancel wedding IRL cuz everyone refused to come BUT OUR LOVE CAN’T WAIT. Plus, my fiancé’s mom @drew_droege with be there, my maid I’d honor @hannahpilkes and our officiant we met at hospital @barahsakers . Y’all invited to experience our love. 5pm. Tmrw. West Coast Time," she wrote alongside a poster for her and Brown's nuptials.

On Monday afternoon, just hours before going live, Fineman further teased fans by saying the coronavirus-induced quarantine had left her without wedding guests -- but that her makeup artist and manicurist had also canceled on her. On top of that, she was left without a wedding dress.

"My makeup artist just canceled, and my manicurist just canceled. Already knew Mom and Dad canceled... it's just me to my own devices," she said on her Instagram Story. "Forgot to mention, my wedding dress canceled, so we're not going to be wearing white."

Fineman also shared several screenshots of articles about the wedding on her Instagram account.

The 31-year-old star joined SNL as a series regular in September 2019.

See more on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Hollywood in the video below.

