Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi isn’t taking criticism of her parenting skills lying down!



Over the weekend, the 31-year-old mother of three posted a photo of herself bottle-feeding her eight-week-old son, Angelo, while also sipping a glass of wine.



"'What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?' THIS,” she wrote alongside, adding the hashtags, "Mom juice" and "I’m a good Mom I swear."

Although the post was primarily met with support from her fans, the reality TV star did face some criticism for drinking while taking care of her child, which prompted Polizzi to push back.

"You’re not a mom," she wrote in response to one user. "I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with three kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for my baby. Let a mawma live and keep being 17."



The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star, who’s also the mother of son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4, got plenty of support from her famous pals in the comments section as well.



"This is skill!" Lauren Sorrentino, wife of Polizzi’s co-star, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, wrote.

"I’m feelin this one," singer Jessie James Decker chimed in.



Polizzi's best friend, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, simply dropped several praising hands emojis into the discussion.



Earlier this month, ET sat down with the cast of Jersey Shore, who opened up about juggling parenting and filming their series.



"Angelo just turned one month! It's a big deal," Snooki gushed. "He's growing into himself, getting chubby cheeks now."

The group also discussed their unique bond and how their previous antics often overshadow their lives as responsible parents.

"We always say we're a family, and I feel like that's what families go through -- whether its the good times, the bad times, and we've been around each other for what now? 10 years. So, we've been through it," Ronnie Ortiz-Magro explained.

"Births, weddings and divorces and whatever. It's been horrible relationships -- like, we've always been around everything in each others lives, and we've always been there for each other, so that's what we we do and that's what we know," he added.



“There’s so much more to us than fist-pumping and drinking,”Snooki stated.

