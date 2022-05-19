Jersey Shore is getting a reboot with an all-new cast, but some of the show's OGs aren't too thrilled about the news. On Wednesday, MTV announced that Jersey Shore 2.0 will soon be coming to the network, featuring a brand new crew on the boardwalk.

Soon after MTV's announcement, DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "J-Woww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick took to Twitter to share a joint statement voicing their disapproval of the reboot, using the hashtag, "WeAreJerseyShore."

"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement read.

"We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world," the statement continued. "So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."

The group signed off by reminding fans to watch their current series, the Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which just got picked up for another season.

In MTV's announcement, the network shared their reasoning for bringing Jersey Shore 2.0 to a new audience.

"It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the release from the network said. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."

The original fist-pumping, GTL'ing bunch -- including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- hit our screens in 2009. Cortese joined the roommates in 2011 following Pivarnick's exit.

The series followed the roommates as they lived, worked and partied hard together for summers in New Jersey, Miami and Italy before hanging up their iconic duck phone in 2012.

In 2018, the friends (minus Sammi Sweetheart) reunited for the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The series, which has had five seasons so far, chronicles the reunited group -- this time along with their partners and kids.

While MTV also revealed Wednesday that the OG squad is once again getting back together for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they didn't share any further details about the cast of Jersey Shore 2.0.

