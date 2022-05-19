Snooki, Pauly D and More 'Jersey Shore' Stars Speak Out Against MTV's Reboot
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Cast Shares Inside Scoop on Film…
Spice Girls Mel B and Emma Bunton Tease Strategy for 'The Circle…
'Southern Charm's Austen Kroll and Shep Rose React to Explosive …
'The Kardashians': Kourtney Says IVF Medication Put Her Into Ear…
Jon and Kate Gosselin's Daughter Hannah Shares Why She Chose to …
'Siesta Key': Juliette Gives Sam an Ultimatum After Talking to O…
Jon Gosselin Wants a Reunion With Ex-Wife Kate and Family as He …
Joe Jonas Recalls His First Big Live Performance Ahead of 'Becom…
Daniel Lissing and Merritt Patterson Go Behind the Scenes of 'Ca…
Dixie D'Amelio Jokes There's 'More Mental Stability' in Season 2…
'The Good Fight': Watch a Deleted Scene From Season 5 (Exclusive)
JoMarie Payton Looks Back at Her Iconic ‘Family Matters’ Role (E…
Teresa Giudice Hints at Wedding Spinoff and Apologizes for 'RHON…
'Doubling Down With the Derricos’: Darian Celebrates 16th Birthd…
'90 Day Fiance's Bilal and Shaeeda Explain the Backstory of His …
Blac Chyna vs. Kardashians: Jury Reaches Verdict in Favor of Kar…
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Lawyers Slam Each Other After Her …
‘Spring Awakening’ Reunion: Watch Lea Michele Rehearse ‘Mama Who…
‘American Idol’: Katy Perry and Luke Bryan React to Tying in Jud…
Jersey Shore is getting a reboot with an all-new cast, but some of the show's OGs aren't too thrilled about the news. On Wednesday, MTV announced that Jersey Shore 2.0 will soon be coming to the network, featuring a brand new crew on the boardwalk.
Soon after MTV's announcement, DJ Pauly D, Mike "The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "J-Woww" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick took to Twitter to share a joint statement voicing their disapproval of the reboot, using the hashtag, "WeAreJerseyShore."
"As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see," the statement read.
"We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives to the world," the statement continued. "So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers."
The group signed off by reminding fans to watch their current series, the Jersey Shore spinoff, Jersey Shore Family Vacation -- which just got picked up for another season.
In MTV's announcement, the network shared their reasoning for bringing Jersey Shore 2.0 to a new audience.
"It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts," the release from the network said. "Now, the time-honored tradition continues with a new group of roommates moving into their own Shore house. They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long."
The original fist-pumping, GTL'ing bunch -- including Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro -- hit our screens in 2009. Cortese joined the roommates in 2011 following Pivarnick's exit.
The series followed the roommates as they lived, worked and partied hard together for summers in New Jersey, Miami and Italy before hanging up their iconic duck phone in 2012.
In 2018, the friends (minus Sammi Sweetheart) reunited for the first season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. The series, which has had five seasons so far, chronicles the reunited group -- this time along with their partners and kids.
While MTV also revealed Wednesday that the OG squad is once again getting back together for another season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, they didn't share any further details about the cast of Jersey Shore 2.0.
RELATED CONTENT
'Jersey Shore' Is Getting a New Cast 13 Years After the Original
'Jersey Shore' Cast on Filming 'Family Vacation' With Their Kids
Snooki Shares What Brought Her Back to 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'
Related Gallery