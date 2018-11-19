Celebrated rapper Snoop Dogg basked in the warmth of love and appreciation while he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.

The "Young, Wild & Free" rapper spoke to the large, cheering crowd, where he emotionally thanked everyone responsible for helping him achieve his age-old dream of getting a star on Hollywood Blvd. and shared his love for his fans and supporters.

"I've been coming to Hollywood for a long time, looking down at these stars and just imagining what it would be like to be down there one day," the 47-year-old rapper shared. "And it's a great feeling to look out here and see all the people who really make me who I am: the fans."

Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images

Snoop was joined by a number of his famous friends during the star ceremony, held outside the Hollywood Masonic Temple, the current home of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Snoop's star sits.

Kimmel himself was among the celebs who shared some kind words about the rapper's legacy and career, along with recording legend Quincy Jones and music mogul Dr. Dre.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

A slew of A-listers -- Pharrell Williams, John Singleton, Warren G, Big Boi, Ty Dolla Sign and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others -- were also in attendance at the star-studded ceremony to join in the celebration of the rapper's big day.

The traditional Hollywood honor came just four days ahead of the 25th anniversary of Snoop's debut studio album, Doggystyle: the fast-selling release topped the Billboard 200 charts, cementing it as one of the most critically acclaimed hip-hop albums of all time. The rapper has gone on to release 16 solo studio albums, selling over 35 million units worldwide, leaving an indelible mark on the genre in the process.

For more from the iconic hip-hop legend, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Snoop Dogg's 'Bible of Love' Album Has 'Something for Everybody' (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato Says She Let Snoop Dogg Smoke Weed at Her House Party, Inspired Her ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ Music Video

EXCLUSIVE: Snoop Dogg Lectures Bow Wow About His Music Career in 'Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta' Sneak Peek

Related Gallery