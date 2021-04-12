Snoop Dogg is remembering his close friend and fellow rapper, DMX. In an exclusive interview on Today With Hoda & Jenna, airing Friday, Snoop said DMX was always "pushing the right thing."

"Well, I’d like to say that DMX was wanting to glorify his relationship with God, and he was always pushing the right thing," Snoop said of the late artist, who died last week at the age of 50.

The Long Beach rapper, who had done a Versuz battle with DMX, last year, said his friend, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was "always trying to help other people."

"And that leads me to believe that’s why God chose this angel to come back home with him," Snoop shared. "He did his time out here. He did what he was supposed to do. He influenced, he inspired and he represented. So, DMX, his soul will live on and his music will live on, as well. We thank you, brother, for what you brought to us."

There was much more to DMX than his rap career, though. Snoop revealed that the Ruff Ryders Anthem rhymer liked old school and gospel music more than he loved rap.

"He was funny. He loved old school music. He loved old school cars. And when I say he loved old school music, he loved old school music and gospel music, probably more than rap music. And that’s what people didn’t know," he shared.

Snoop added that it was the messages in those songs that DMX was always pushing in the since-surfaced inspirational speeches, videos and moments shared by those the rapper met and touched around the world.

"But if you listen to him talk and you listen to what he testified and what he’s always giving up messages, it’s either that R&B or the gospel music that always pushed the message behind DMX," the 49-year-old added.

Many other celebs, including Gabrielle Union and Chance the Rapper paid tribute to DMX in the wake of his death.

Union tweeted that she has "no words right now."

"Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans," she wrote. "This loss is devastating."

No words right now. Nothing but fierce love, prayers and protection for X's family, friends and fans. This loss is devastating. #RIPDMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Union went on to repost a video of Paige Hurd, DMX's goddaughter and co-star in Cradle 2 the Grave, which Union also starred in alongside DMX, calling him "1 of 1."

"The bonds were real. They changed lives. She played his daughter in #CradleToTheGrave 20 yrs ago and then she became his Goddaughter in real life. This is who X was. 🙏🏾🖤 He truly looked out. No sometimey industry bs. He was 1 of 1."

The bonds were real. They changed lives. She played his daughter in #CradleToTheGrave 20 yrs ago and then she became his Goddaughter in real life. This is who X was. 🙏🏾🖤 He truly looked out. No sometimey industry bs. He was 1 of 1. https://t.co/WAS9cU8exx — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 9, 2021

Chance the Rapper took to Twitter as well, writing, "Rest in Heaven DMX."

Rest in Heaven DMX — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 9, 2021

DMX's fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, got a tattoo in memory of the man she was set to marry. Black Ink Crew's Krystal Kills took to Instagram Sunday to share the tattoo, which read, "Dog Love" with a large "X" underneath. The tattoo artist also shared several photos of herself alongside Lindstrom and the rapper.

Lindstrom and DMX shared a son, Exodus, 4, together.

The full interview with Snoop Dogg will air on NBC’s Today With Hoda & Jenna on Friday.

