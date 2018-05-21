Sofia Richie Shows Up to Support Dad Lionel at 'American Idol' With Boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are showing their support for Lionel Richie!

The couple were at Sunday's American Idol taping in Los Angeles and were seen chatting with host Ryan Seacrest and Lionel's girlfriend, Lisa Parisa, before heading inside for the show.

Clad in white boots and a fuzzy coat, the 19-year-old model was all smiles next Disick, 34, who was sporting khakis and a NASA sweatshirt.

Backgrid

Both Sofia and her 68-year-old father commemorated the evening with snaps on social media. "What an incredible show last night," Lionel captioned a photo of Sofia on his lap making a kissy face.

Sofia also posted similar photo on her Instagram Story, writing "Support team."

Instagram

While Lionel was clearly happy to welcome his daughter to the set, he played coy with ET's Lauren Zima as to who he thinks will win American Idol this season.

"I will not say. I will not say. I want to give it an even playing field, but I will say to you that they are so talented," he mused. "The nerves got them tonight, I agree with that. It was just a matter of let's just get past this and get the voting done because I want people to vote."

The finale of American Idol airs Monday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

As for what Lionel thinks of his daughter dating Disick, here's what he said of the relationship earlier this year:

RELATED CONTENT:

Scott Disick Shares Pic of Son Mason During Family Getaway With Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie Shows Off Bed Full of Rose Petals During Romantic Getaway With Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Takes Road Trip With Younes Bendjima While Scott Disick Jet Sets With Sofia Richie

Related Gallery