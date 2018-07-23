Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Share a Romantic Moment While Vacationing in Colombia

Flaunting their love!

Sofia Vergara just shared a sweet snap from their vacation to Colombia, in which her hubby, Joe Manganiello, goes in to plant a kiss on her cheek as the pair stand under strings of lights with the dark beach behind them.

“#casachipichipi,” the Modern Family actress captioned the image, nodding to her vacation home in Cartagena, along with crab and seashell emojis.

In the image, the 46-year-old actress wears a colorful dress featuring vibrant designs and frilled edges. As for her husband, he sported black shorts and a dark-blue button-up for the evening’s adventures.

#casachipichipi🐚🦀 #summernights🌙 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 22, 2018 at 8:39pm PDT

But Manganiello and Vergara aren’t alone on this vacation. Joining them on the trip is her co-star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and his husband Justin Mikita.

The actress also shared photos of her and her friends taking to the water for some boat rides and paddleboarding.

And it appears as though Ferguson and Mikita had some commemorating to do while enjoying their South American getaway.

“If it’s good enough for @sofiavergara it’s good enough for me! Thank you for letting me & @justinmikita celebrate our anniversary at #casachipichipi,” the 42-year-old TV star captioned a side-by-side of himself and Vergara enjoying her home’s outdoor hammock.

Get more details on Vergara and Manganiello's romance in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Manganiello On How Easy It Is to Work With Wife Sofia Vergara (Exclusive)

Craig David Sets the Record Straight About Dating Sofia Vergara in 2003 (Exclusive)

Joe Manganiello Shares First Look at Deathstroke's Costume -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery