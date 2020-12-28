After 22 years of marriage, Soleil Moon Frye and husband Jason Goldberg have announced their separation.

The pair confirmed the news in a statement to ET, which reads, "Soleil Moon Frye and Jason Goldberg quietly separated this year. Their priority will continue to be their four beautiful children as they move forward with love and compassion.”

The Punky Brewster star and her TV producer husband tied the knot in October 1998. They are parents to four children: daughters Poet, 15, and Jagger, 12, and sons Lyric, 6, and Story, 4.

ET spoke with Frye earlier this year about the upcoming Punky Brewster reboot on the Peacock streaming service, and she said she couldn't wait to share the new show -- and even a possible guest-starring role -- with her kids.

"It really is about life and the messiness that we go through and to carry on that same heart with the reboot... I'm really proud," she noted. "I know the responsibility with it, and I really want to be able to convey important messages and stories, you know, where we're able to share and be honest."

"[Punky] had so much heart and also was so about her uniqueness and being who she was and that, although you can come from such a non-traditional background and have a non-traditional family, that it's OK," Frye continued. "There's the family we are born into, and there's the family that we choose and so there was so much heart in the storytelling of this character, who is going through so much and there were so many challenges, and yet she would constantly hold onto that Punky power. I think now, more than ever, we could use some of that Punky power."

See more in the video below.

'Punky Brewster' and 'Saved by the Bell' Are Back! Inside the Revivals This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Soleil Moon Frye Talks Bringing 'Punky Brewster' to a New Generation (Exclusive)

Soleil Moon Frye on Body Confidence: 'I Feel Better at 40 Than I Did in My 20s!'

Soleil Moon Frye Reveals Her Kids' Funny Response to Watching Her as Punky Brewster

Related Gallery