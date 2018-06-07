'Sons of Anarchy' Actor Alan O'Neill Dead at 47

Actor Alan O'Neill, best known for his portrayal of Hugh on Sons of Anarchy, has died at 47.

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, O'Neill was found dead by his girlfriend at a home in Toluca Lake, California, around 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A Coroner's Office spokesperson tells ET that she called 911 and responding paramedics pronounced O'Neill dead on the scene.

The spokesperson said that no illicit or illegal drugs were found at the home and no foul play is suspected. Pending an autopsy, the actor's death is being investigated as a natural or accidental death. The Coroner's Office said O'Neill had a medical history of alcohol and he was a smoker.

O'Neill's most well-known role was as Hugh on Sons of Anarchy, initially a member of the fun-running True IRA who has a falling out with the organization. He also had a recurring role on Irish television drama series Fair City. Seamus Power, one of the co-stars of Fair City, posted a short tribute message on Twitter on Wednesday.

"So sad to hear of the passing of Alan O’Neill who played 'Keith' in Fair City," Power wrote on Twitter. "Always enjoyed working with him. Rest In Peace old pal."

So sad to hear of the passing of Alan O’Neill who played “Keith” in Fair City. Always enjoyed working with him. Rest In Peace old pal. pic.twitter.com/8EnoRnwmLT — Seamus Power (@MrSeamusPower) June 7, 2018

It's the second time in less than a month that tragedy has struck the Sons of Anarchy cast. Just last month, star David Labrava revealed that his 16-year-old son had taken his own life.

For more on Labrava's loss, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Sons of Anarchy' Spinoff 'Mayans MC' Officially Coming to FX

'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Welcomes Baby No. 2!

Hugh Dane, 'The Office' Actor, Dies at 75

Related Gallery