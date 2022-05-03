The cat's officially out of the bag -- Sophie Turner has confirmed she and Joe Jonas are expecting baby No. 2!

The Game of Thrones star proudly posed for the June cover issue of ELLE UK with her baby bump, of course, front and center. In the cover issue, which hits stands Wednesday, Turner describes the ecstatic feeling about raising her and Jonas' 1-year-old daughter, Willa, and the joy she feels about adding another child into the fold.

"It's what life is about for me -- raising the next generation," Turner says. "The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We're so excited to be expanding the family. It's the best blessing ever."

While the Jonas Brothers singer and 26-year-old actress hit the red carpet at this year's Met Gala seemingly cradling her baby bump, the couple had not yet (until now) confirmed they were expecting another baby.

Courtesy of ELLE UK / Jem Mitchell

Courtesy of ELLE UK / Jem Mitchell

Courtesy of ELLE UK / Jem Mitchell

With no signs of their stardom slowing down any time soon, Turner tells ELLE UK why she feels protective over her family as they try to manage their exposure.

"Every time Joe and I do a red carpet together, we make sure it's for the right reason and makes sense for our careers," she explains. "You never want to market yourself as a celebrity couple. It's not that cool. And my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that."

Turner, who hails from Northampton, also speaks about missing her home country so much that she longs for her daughter to have a similar upbringing. But making the move, at least right now, might be easier said than done.

"I miss England so much," she says. "The people, the attitude, everything. I'm slowly dragging my husband back. I really love living in America, but for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family. And also for my daughter -- I would love her to get the education and school life that I was so lucky to have. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing! My parent's house is the epitome of the English countryside -- horses, sheep, cows."

RELATED CONTENT:

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner 'Overjoyed' to be Expecting Baby No. 2! (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Sophie Turner Cradles Baby Bump at Met Gala With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Says Becoming a Mother Has Made Her a Better Actor

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas 'Overjoyed' About Expecting Baby No. 2