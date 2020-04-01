Sophie Turner is taking the new social distancing guidelines in stride. The 24-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Conan via video chat and revealed that she is enjoying staying home with her husband, Joe Jonas, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert. I'm a homebody. If I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said. "I leave the house like once a day anyway to walk my dogs and then that's it."

"... Everything seems to be working out in my favor here because Joe's a real social butterfly, so I struggle to lock him down and have him just spend time with me... It's like prison for him, but it's great for me," she added of her musician husband, with whom she's rumored to be expecting her first child.

Turner admitted that she doesn't "understand how people are really struggling to practice social distancing" because "all you have to do is stay at home and get drunk at home."

As for how she and Jonas are passing the time at home, Turner discussed how her 30-year-old husband has taken to DJing on Instagram Live.

"He's started doing that really, really loudly when I'm trying to read my scripts. He's DJing at home," she said. "... But it's fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots. He'll text me and be like, 'What time is it?' I'll reply from the kitchen, 'Shot time,' and bring him a shot of tequila."

Though Turner enjoys dressing her husband according to the theme of his DJ set, she expressed confusion over the fact that he's opted for real clothes over sweatpants during the quarantine, even when he's not livestreaming online.

"I saw a meme online... [that said], 'If you're wearing denim pants at home, what does that say about you during quarantine?'... What does that say about you as a person? Are you a psychopath?" she joked. "And Joe does that! Joe wears denim trousers at home when no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim trousers!"

Turner previously said that she and Jonas are not "f**king around" when it comes to self-isolating and slammed those who aren't taking social distancing regulations seriously.

"Stay inside. Don't be f**king stupid, even if you count your freedom over... your health," she said. "I don't give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you by doing this. So, stay inside guys. It's not cool and it's not big and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

Watch the video below for more on Turner and Jonas.

