Sophie Turner Roasts Husband Joe Jonas Over Wearing a Purity Ring When He Was Younger
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Enjoy Wine and Pasta During Romantic…
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Oth…
Gemma Chan Jokes About ‘Eternals’ Love Triangle With ‘GoT’ Alums…
Hilary Duff Recreates 'With Love' Choreography on TikTok After P…
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
'Kung Fu': Althea Teases Nicky About Her Love Triangle Situation…
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Daniela Ruah Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘NCIS: LA’ (Exclu…
Details on ‘The Talk’s Pop Star-Inspired Halloween Looks (Exclus…
Katee Sackhoff and Terry O'Quinn Have a Tense Conversation in Ne…
Here's Your First Look at Kevin Durant's Apple TV Plus Series 'S…
Will Smith Admits to His Family He Once Considered Suicide
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
JoJo Siwa and Kylie Prew Break Up After Less Than 1 Year as a Co…
‘Tiger King 2’ Trailer Teases Big Cats and Big Drama!
'90 Day Fiancé': Jorge Opens Up About His Time in Prison (Exclus…
Michelle Williams Gets Secretly Recorded Scolding Record Label E…
Alec Baldwin On-Set Shooting: New Details About Ammunition and P…
Will Ferrell on If He’d Join Paul Rudd and Kathryn Hahn in the M…
Even Joe Jonas' own wife had jokes at his expense! During Netflix's special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast, Sophie Turner came for her husband, and in particular an accessory he and his brothers, Nick and Kevin, used to wear.
When they were first starting out, the Jonas Brothers sported purity rings as a symbol of their choice to abstain from sex until marriage.
"No, the rings weren’t a good idea," Sophie began. "Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."
The 25-year-old actress then made a shocking NSFW joke, adding, "Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."
Joe didn't seem to mind the crude joke from his wife as he was seen laughing and clapping his hands. Nick and Kevin’s wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, however, appeared shocked yet amused by Sophie's remarks.
Back in 2019, Nick discussed the purity rings and how it changed his views on sex.
"The values behind the idea of understanding what sex is, and what it means, are incredibly important," the 29-year-old singer told The Guardian. "When I have children, I'll make sure they understand the importance of sex, and consent, and all the things that are important."
"What's discouraging about that chapter of our life is that at 13 or 14 my sex life was being discussed," Nick added. "It was very tough to digest it in real time, trying to understand what it was going to mean to me, and what I wanted my choices to be, while having the media speaking about a 13-year-old's sex life. I don't know if it would fly in this day and age. Very strange."
Jonas Brothers Family Roast is streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
Pete Davidson Mocks Jonas Brothers in Netflix's 'Family Roast' Clip
Hilary Duff on Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's 'Lizzie McGuire' Costumes
Watch Joe Jonas and Niall Horan Go Undercover and Roast Each Other
Related Gallery