Production on an upcoming drama about celebrated children's TV icon Mister Rogers, starring Tom Hanks, came to a shocking halt Thursday evening when a crew member fell from the second story of a building in Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

Mt. Lebanon Police Department tells ET that, during a break between filming scenes, a 65-year-old sound mixer, whose name has not yet been released, went to smoke a cigarette on the balcony. Soon after, people heard a loud noise and it appears he fell to the ground.

The man was rushed to the nearby UPMC Mercy Hospital, reportedly in serious condition. Police stated that the crewmember is now in critical condition.

According to local WPXI reporter Gabriella DeLuca, who was reporting from the location on Twitter, the man was a Pittsburgh resident hired locally for the production.

Hanks was reportedly on set earlier in the day, but it's unknown at the time whether or not the actor was around when the tragic accident occurred.

ET has reached out to Mt. Lebanon police, as well as Hanks' reps, for comment.

Recently, Sony Pictures released the first image of Hanks as Rogers in the film, which had previously been called You Are My Friend but is now untitled.

The film is not strictly a biopic about the TV star's life, but tells the story of Rogers' relationship and adventures with journalist Tom Junod, and is based on Junod's 1998 Esquire profile on the beloved icon.

The film is currently slated for release Oct. 18, 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tom Hanks Is Mister Rogers in New Heartwarming Photo From Biopic

Tom Hanks Set to Play Mister Rogers in Upcoming Biopic

Trailer for Mr. Rogers Documentary 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' Pulls at All the Heartstrings