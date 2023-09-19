Activist Tim Ballard is denying recent allegations of sexual misconduct, claiming that the accusations are "baseless inventions" leveled against him to harm his reputation.

Claims made in a recent expose published by Vice allege that the anti-human trafficking activist exited his role in Operation Underground Railroad following an investigation into sexual misconduct claims made by seven women who had worked with the organization.

On Tuesday, Ballard -- who was the basis for the recent film Sound of Freedom, in which he was portrayed by Jim Cavaziel -- issued a statement denying the allegations made in the report.

"As with all of the assaults on my character and integrity over many years, the latest tabloid-driven sexual allegations are false," Ballard said in a statement issued publicly by The Spear Fund, an anti-human trafficking organization for which Ballard is a senior advisor. "They are baseless inventions designed to destroy me and the movement we have built to end the trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable children."

"During my time at O.U.R., I designed strict guidelines for myself and our operators in the field. Sexual contact was prohibited, and I led by example," Ballard continued in his statement. "Given our meticulous attention to this issue, any suggestion of inappropriate sexual contact is categorically false."

According to the Vice report, Ballard allegedly asked female volunteers and activists to travel overseas with him and pose as his wife to go on undercover missions aimed at helping victims of human trafficking and sex slavery.

Ballard is accused of then coercing those women into sharing a bed with him or showering with him, allegedly claiming this was required to maintain the facade of their cover and to fool traffickers.

When asked for comment, Operation Underground Railroad responded to Vice stating, "Tim Ballard resigned from O.U.R. on June 22, 2023. He has permanently separated from O.U.R."

"O.U.R. is dedicated to combatting sexual abuse, and does not tolerate sexual harassment or discrimination by anyone in its organization," the statement continued. "O.U.R. retained an independent law firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation of all relevant allegations, and O.U.R. continues to assess and improve the governance of the organization and protocols for its operations."

RELATED CONTENT: