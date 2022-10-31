South Korean celebrities are speaking out following a horrific tragedy in the capital city. After K-Pop singer Lee Jihan was revealed as one of more than 150 people who died in a crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon neighborhood on Saturday, celebs took to social media to pay tribute to him and others who perished. Lee Jihan was 24.

"My heart is heavy with the sad news from Korea," ENHYPEN, a K-Pop group tweeted. "We pray for the well-being of the deceased, and we also offer our condolences to the bereaved families and acquaintances who have lost loved ones."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who have been affected by the tragic accident in Itaewon," PSY, who's famous for his 2012 song "Gangnam Style," wrote on his Instagram Story, according to Billboard. "We send out deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wish for a speedy recovery to those who were injured."

K-Pop singer HOLLAND addressed the situation on Instagram, sharing an all-black post alongside a caption sharing his condolences.

"I express my deepest condolences... for the disaster that happened in Itaewon," he wrote in part. "... Condolences to the many who have lost loved ones and friends. #prayforltaewon"

On her husband Do Kyung-wan's Instagram account, Jang Yoon-jeong canceled her upcoming concerts in accordance with the week-long national mourning period South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered on Sunday.

"I thought it would be inappropriate to hold the concert in a situation where the national mourning period was announced and the whole nation was in mourning due to this tragedy," she wrote in part. "... I would like to express my apologies to the fans who have been waiting for my performance."

Soccer star Son Heung-min took to Instagram to thank fans of his Premier League team "for pushing" him during that day's match amid the tragedy.

"Most importantly, all my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea," he wrote. "I am heartbroken to be reading this news... I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here."

CBS News reported on Saturday that 154 people died when a Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley. The outlet noted that, like Lee Jihan, 80 percent of those who died were in their 20s and 30s. The death toll may rise, per the outlet, as 37 of the 133 injured people are in serious condition.

Tim Roth's Son, Cormac, Dead at 25



