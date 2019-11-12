Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel have reached a custody agreement.

Dennis took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to speak out about the arrangement, which she described as "joint custody."

The 28-year-old Southern Charm star and Ravenel -- who exited the series after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him surfaced -- share two children, Saint, 4, and Kensie, 5. Ravenel, 57, has denied any wrongdoing.

"Just want to let my fans hear from me officially that Thomas and I have resolved all matters related to our children," she wrote. "I believe that this joint custody arrangement is in our children's best interests and I am happy to move forward."

She ended her note by thanking her fans for their "patience, support and love."

Dennis followed up her statement by sharing a sweet snap of her two kids standing outside. In the shot, a yellow dress-clad Kensie holds a matching balloon, as her brother stands in front of her in a plaid shirt.

"Nothin' but blue skies ahead!" Dennis captioned the pic.

When ET caught up with Dennis in June, she opened up about how her children have helped her stay clean since going to rehab in 2016.

"I stay out of a lot of the things I used to do, obviously, which is the social events, the silly parties and whatnot," she said. "I am really so numb to all the craziness outside of me, that I live in the perfect little bubble. I can’t ever really put my finger on how, I guess the easiest way to describe it is, my children, every time I look at them and when I’m not with them, I just scroll through photos on my phone like a weirdo."

The reality star also shared how she's matured since joining the series back in 2014.

"I’m just living my life. I am not a product of a relationship. I’m not someone’s girlfriend. I’m not dealing with anyone else’s life, per se. I’m just able to live my own, show the people the real me, at the very root of it, you know? Return to my roots and that, in and of itself, feels liberating and makes me very proud," she said. "So, I’m not perfect by any means, I might still get a little crunk, but I definitely grew up a lot."

