Here's hoping the Peter Tingle still works in the multiverse. Because judging by the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Spidey is going to need all the sense he can get as he faces familiar foes from across the Sacred Timeline and those other Spider-Man movies.

When last we saw Peter Parker in Far From Home, his secret identity was exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), among other not-so-great accusations. And so in No Way Home, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in search of a mystical fix. "When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up," Peter says. "I was wondering if you could make it so that he never did?"

Luckily for him, the good Doctor has just the spell to make the world forget that Peter Peter is Spider-Man -- although that means M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) won't know either. Which will probably be a problem when Peter finds himself traversing time and space and coming face to face with Doc freaking Ock.

If you needed to see it to believe it, here it is: Alfred Molina is indeed reprising his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, from the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2. From that same trilogy, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is expected to pop up, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro (from the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

Those three villains -- as well as Thomas Haden Church's Sandman -- are all teased in the epic No Way Home official poster, released on Sunday.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield are also rumored to appear in No Way Home, though neither appears in this trailer and the latter recently told ET he's "closed the book on" reprising his role as Spidey. "What people are talking about is a really cool idea," Garfield said. "I haven't received a phone call, but you know..."

Back in August, Sony Pictures announced that the No Way Home teaser trailer broke the record for most global views in 24 hours -- a record previously held by Avengers: Endgame -- with 355.5 million views. Leaks be damned! The official Spider-Man movie account tweeted, "shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now"

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.

