'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Poster Teases Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro and Sandman
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Teaser Trailer (2021)
'Morbius' Trailer No. 2
‘Scream’ (2022) Trailer No. 1
Zendaya Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Tom Holland
'House of Gucci' Trailer No. 2
Dwayne Johnson on Possibility of a Presidential Run, Zendaya Gus…
Peter Scolari, ‘Bosom Buddies’ Star, Dead at 66
‘Vanderpump Rules’: Tom and Tom Are Committed to Naming New Bar …
Tom Hanks on How ‘Finch’ Will Show the Value of Canine Companion…
Inside Elle's 2021 Women in Hollywood Event
Tom Hanks Is the Ultimate Wedding Crasher!
Selma Blair Reflects on Son Shaving Her Head Ahead of Stem Cell …
'Smallville' Turns 20! Cast Reunites and Reflects on the Series'…
Ron and Clint Howard Reflect on Their Childhood (Exclusive)
‘Saturday Night Live’: Jason Sudeikis' 'Devil' Mocks Colin Jost …
Asher Angel on Being in Love and Getting Into Country Music (Exc…
How Daytime TV Stars Celebrated Halloween 2021
Britney Spears Blames Mom for Conservatorship, Kim Kardashian & …
Dwayne Johnson Vows to Ban Real Guns on Set, Ryan Reynolds on Wi…
Here's hoping the Peter Tingle still works in the multiverse. Because judging by the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland's Spidey is going to need all the sense he can get as he faces familiar foes from across the Sacred Timeline and those other Spider-Man movies.
When last we saw Peter Parker in Far From Home, his secret identity was exposed to the world by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), among other not-so-great accusations. And so in No Way Home, he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in search of a mystical fix. "When Mysterio revealed my identity, my entire life got screwed up," Peter says. "I was wondering if you could make it so that he never did?"
Luckily for him, the good Doctor has just the spell to make the world forget that Peter Peter is Spider-Man -- although that means M.J. (Zendaya), Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) won't know either. Which will probably be a problem when Peter finds himself traversing time and space and coming face to face with Doc freaking Ock.
If you needed to see it to believe it, here it is: Alfred Molina is indeed reprising his role as Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doc Ock, from the Tobey Maguire-starring Spider-Man 2. From that same trilogy, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is expected to pop up, as is Jamie Foxx's Electro (from the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man 2).
Those three villains -- as well as Thomas Haden Church's Sandman -- are all teased in the epic No Way Home official poster, released on Sunday.
Former Spider-Men Maguire and Garfield are also rumored to appear in No Way Home, though neither appears in this trailer and the latter recently told ET he's "closed the book on" reprising his role as Spidey. "What people are talking about is a really cool idea," Garfield said. "I haven't received a phone call, but you know..."
Back in August, Sony Pictures announced that the No Way Home teaser trailer broke the record for most global views in 24 hours -- a record previously held by Avengers: Endgame -- with 355.5 million views. Leaks be damned! The official Spider-Man movie account tweeted, "shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now"
Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on Dec. 17.
RELATED CONTENT:
How 'Loki' Sets Up 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'
Simu Liu on Becoming the Superhero He Didn't Have Growing Up
Upcoming MCU Movies and TV From 'Eternals' to 'Fantastic Four'