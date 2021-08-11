Spin-Off 'Jeopardy!' Tournament Is Coming to Primetime
Jeopardy!'s spinoff game show has found its host! It was announced on Wednesday that Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik will be heading up Jeopardy! National College Championship as well as any other Jeopardy! primetime and spinoff series.
Jeopardy! National College Championship will be an all-new tournament that will air in primetime on ABC in 2022. The competition will feature 15 college and university students from across the country battling for two weeks of intense trivia competition.
Each of the winning students will receive a grand prize of $100,000. Mike Richards, who already executive produces Jeopardy! and was named the permanent host of the primetime game show, will executive produce Jeopardy! National College Championship.
Bialik is no stranger to Jeopardy! fans, as she just cohosted the game show back in June.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” the 45-year-old actress said. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”
