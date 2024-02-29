Stacy Wakefield, Late Red Sox Pitcher Tim Wakefield's Wife, Dead at 53

Stacy Wakefield, the wife of late Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield, has died just months after her husband. She was 53.

The Red Sox organization released a statement on behalf of Stacy's family on Wednesday, indicating that the mother of two had suffered from an undisclosed illness prior to her death.

"It is with deep sadness that we share that our beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt, Stacy, passed away today at her home in Massachusetts. She was surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses," the statement reads. "The loss is unimaginable, especially in the wake of losing Tim just under five months ago. Our hearts are beyond broken."

Tim was a celebrated former knuckleballer who spent 29 years with the Red Sox as a player, special assistant and broadcaster -- winning World Series titles with the team in 2004 and 2007. His death was announced on Oct. 1, 2023. He was 57.

"We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come. We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life," the statement continues. "We would like to thank all of Stacy's doctors, nurses and caretakers who helped her from diagnosis to today -- we are eternally grateful for your unmatched care and support. And to all of you who have sent well wishes over these last several months, we truly appreciate your kindness."

The statement concludes with a request for privacy as the family attempts "to process this profound loss."