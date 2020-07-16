Stana Katic is bracing herself.

The star and executive producer returns for a third season of Amazon Prime Video's Absentia, a drama thriller about a former FBI agent who disappeared for six years while hunting a notorious serial killer, only to return with no memory of her abduction.

When the series kicks off its new season, Emily Byrne (Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension while working to be the best mother to son Flynn (Patrick McAuley). But her world turns upside down when a criminal case hits close to home, threatening the family she is trying to hold together. Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger), can’t help but intervene -- and as a result, Nick’s life is in danger.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the second episode of the new season, a battered Emily is resigned as she shares with her brother, Jack Byrne (Neil Jackson), that she's going to have to leave her family behind to find Nick.

"I have to do this. I can't let Flynn lose anybody else," Emily tells Jack, following the death of Flynn's stepmother, Alice, at the end of season 2.

"I know, I know," Jack replies, giving her antibiotics and painkillers so she can be on her way -- but not before giving her a stern warning. "Painkillers, two every six hours. No alcohol.... So what now?"

"I'm going to find Nick's source. See if she knows where he is," Emily says, a tear streaming down her face. When Jack asks who this woman is, Emily admits she has no plan. "I'm just kind of playing this by ear."

"Well, for what it's worth, be careful," Jack says. Watch ET's exclusive clip above.

Absentia also stars Geoff Bell, Josette Simon, Matthew Le Nevez, Natasha Little, Paul Freeman and Christopher Colquhoun.

Absentia returns for season 3 on Friday, July 17 on Amazon Prime Video.

