It's finally summer! Gabrielle Union heated things up poolside with a CÎROC Summer Watermelon spritzer.

Ciroc

Also getting his drink on was Post Malone, who celebrated the launch of his new French rosé, Maison No. The wine was crafted with award-winning winemaker Alexis Cornu and named after the "Sunflower" singer's favorite tarot card, the Nine of Swords, which represents overcoming daily challenges.

Greg Reggo

Diplo did the same, celebrating his Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil album livestream event with Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Tequila Don Julio 1942

A star's gotta eat, too! Jason Priestley dined at the outdoor garden restaurant, FIA, in Santa Monica, California, on June 14. For dinner, the actor and his family enjoyed chicken parmesan, halibut and seabass before indulging in the Chocolate Dome dessert. In addition to FIA, the h.wood Group's The Nice Guy is also open once again, and Petite Taqueria will re-open June 22.



Three days later, Kristin Cavallari was also seen at FIA, where she celebrated her publicist's birthday while rocking a black corset top, matching mini skirt and strappy stilettos. The party indulged in a feast that included spicy salon tartare cones, tuna poke and a bone-in ribeye.



Doja Cat, Da Baby and James Harden each made separate stops into Prime 112 in Miami Beach on June 10. The NBA pro was seen stopping by Da Baby's table to say hello and chat for a few minutes while he was at Myles Chefetz's famed steakhouse.

Also in Miami Beach on June 10, Meek Mill enjoyed dinner with his crew -- who included David Grutman, Prince Fred and Mike Shouhed -- in an intimate red booth at hot spot Papi Steak.

Groot Hospitality

On the health front, Cedric the Entertainer let fans in on his at-home wellness routine, which included Dr. Sebi’s Cell Food products.

Hailey Bieber sported a black Drew face mask and steel-hued SETactive bra and leggings while hiking with husband Justin Bieber on May 22.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio celebrated Memorial Day weekend by ordering some healthy essentials for her family from Thrive Market.

Alessandra Ambrosio/Instagram

And over the same holiday weekend, Kim Kardashian West warmed up with a Theragun massager before her workout with elite trainer Melissa Alcantara.

Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

Also over at MDW, a very pregnant Katy Perry was seen spending time on Butterfly Beach in Montecito, California, with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom. An eyewitness told ET that the English actor spent about an hour surfing on a motorized jet surfboard while Perry, wearing a floral-print maternity swimsuit, wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses, watched from the shore. The couple was joined by a small group of family and friends seated a good distance away from other beachgoers.

Doing good! LA Family Housing and actor-comedian P.J. Byrne will host their virtual fundraiser, Home Together, on June 25 to raise awareness and needed funds for their work to end homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will celebrate LAFH’s frontline staff and program participants while featuring voices of elected officials and celebrity supporters, including India.Arie, Ed Helms, Kristen Bell, Troian Bellisario and Camila Coelho.



Along with co-hosts Gabrielle Khalil and Tami Maines, entrepreneur and BIRD Bakery CEO Elizabeth Chambers and Isaac Boots teamed up for the Open Palm x Torch'd Instagram Live fundraiser. All proceeds from the livestream will go to The Conscious Kid and the Cayman Food Bank (donations will be accepted for the next three months), and the live workout can be seen on @isaacboots' Instagram on June 20 at 11 a.m. ET.

Steve Aoki teamed up with Sour Patch Kids and Chips Ahoy! to throw the Sweetest Prom Ever on May 23, a virtual prom party where one high school gal won a prom do-over for her classmates.

And actor King Bach and influencer Adam Waheed joined Hannah Stocking, DeStorm Power, Mo Mostashari, SPENCE, Janina, Candice, Liane V and Don Benjamin in donating over $10,000 worth of pizza baked by Food Network's Chef Aaron May inside the Dough Pizzeria & Bar to protests happening in Hollywood, California, following the death of George Floyd.

DOUGH PIZZERIA & BAR/ZTPR

Meanwhile, a newly single Sofia Richie made a savvy move, applying for the influencer/business engagement app Mavens List to help save small businesses during the pandemic.



Former NFL pro Spice Adams made a special appearance at the Overwatch League Summer Showdown tournament. which was broadcast remotely on the Overwatch League's YouTube channel in mid-June.

Overwatch League

Plus, celebrity hypnotherapist and Subconscious Power author Kimberly Friedmutter spoke about the Lori Vallow case and the September 2020 release of her upcoming paperback while at home in Newport Beach, California, on June 15.

Brad Friedmutter

For even more must-see celeb sightings, click through the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Star Sightings: Kim Kardashian West Gives Back, Meghan Trainor Sings for Healthcare Workers & More!

Star Sightings: Karolina Kurkova Makes Masks, Steph and Ayesha Curry Help Feed Hungry Families and More!

Star Sightings: Camila Cabello Hangs at Home, Zoey Deutch Stocks Up on Wine, Doja Cat Gets a Sugar Fix & More!