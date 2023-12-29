Julia Roberts stunned in a maroon monochromatic look featuring Calzedonia tights while in London, England.

Nicki Minaj rocked hot pink boots from Moon Boot while posing on Instagram.

Hailey Bieber wore the LESET Lauren Crop Cardigan and Lauren Pocket Pant while out and about in Los Angeles, California. The model also rocked Velvet Canyon sunglasses while out in Beverly Hills, California.

Kaia Gerber enjoyed a stroll in Beverly Hills, California while wearing the Still Here NYC Walker Jeans.

Demi Lovato wore sunglasses by DEZI in a TikTok video with Paris Hilton.

Jessica Chastain rocked a black DVF dress while out in New York City.

Suki Waterhouse wore Dissh white satin pants while out and about in New York City.

Irina Shayk showed off her toned legs in Alo Yoga Airlift Shorts while out and about in Miami, Florida.

Vanessa Hudgens wore the Hammered Golden Loop Pendant 18k Gold Plated Necklace by Ettika while vacationing in Tulum, Mexico. The actress also rocked the 18k Gold Plated Heart Pendant Adjustable Cord Necklace by Ettika to a Los Angeles Lakers game in Los Angeles, California.

Nicky Hilton/Instagram

Nicky Hilton snapped a selfie on Instagram in the alice + olivia Landon Tweed Cropped Jacket.

Ariana Grande left the set of her upcoming music video in New York City in a brown leather look and diamond studs Simon G.

Lainey Wilson put on a show stopping performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Los Angeles, California while wearing a bespoke Kemo Sabe Silverbelly Gus hat.

Ming Lee Simmons wore the I.AM.GIA Iman Skirt in Black in a new campaign for Wildflower Cases.

Kanye West enjoyed a night out at E11EVEN Miami in Miami, Florida during Art Basel.

Halle Berry relaxed in KNESKO’s Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask and Amethyst Hydrate Lip Mask while snapping a selfie on Instagram.

Alessandra Ambrosio rocked a floral set from PatBo with white Havaianas flip flops to the PatBo Boat Party in Miami, Florida during Art Basel.

Martha Stewart shared her love for the Alastin SilkSHIELD Sunscreen, HydraTint Sunscreen, and Restorative Eye Treatment.

Alix Earle wore a mini skirt and matching cropped varsity jacket by alice + olivia while getting ready on TikTok.

Courtesy of Gigi C

Kamila Hansen Alexander starred in the Gigi C Bikinis Resort 2024 collection campaign filled with timeless and contemporary vacation-ready pieces.

Anne Hathaway was spotted in the LESET Pointelle Slim Fit Long Sleeve after her appearance on The Tonight Show in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra, Ashlee Simpson, and Jasmine Tookes had Posh Peanut bring holiday cheer to their homes in Los Angeles, California with deliveries of matching festive family pajamas, a decked out truck, sweet treats, and an appearance by Santa Claus.

Dwayne Johnson wore the Banana Republic Christophe Sweater Polo to the Teremana Tequila Holiday Pop-Up in Los Angeles, California.

America Ferrera wore a full Helsa plaid look to a special screening of Barbie in London, England.

Chrishell Stause wore a Betsey Johnson bag to dinner with Chris Appleton in Los Angeles, California.

Shanina Shaik enjoyed a workout class at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, California.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a plaid skirt from Helsa in a promo for her Saturday Night Live musical performance.

Jeremy Allen White enjoyed a family shopping day at Fred Segal in West Hollywood, California.

For Others and Kristi Howard

Kristi Howard partnered with For Others to release the I Hope You’re Proud capsule collection with proceeds benefitting @tndnashville, a non-profit organization that provides cost-free treatment for those struggling with substance abuse.

Emily Ratajkowski walked around in New York City in Puma sneakers. She also rocked QUAY sunglasses while enjoying stroll and a micro crop top from Cotton On on a separate occasion.

Lo Bosworth shared her love of NIRA’s Pro Laser, an at-home laser that stimulates collagen production on your face, neck, chest, or back of hands in just 3 minutes/day.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi enjoyed a game night as part of the comedian’s Game Night Club, a membership for game-lovers where DeGeneres hand-picks a must-have game and everything you need to host a game night at home.

Camille Rowe got her prepped by celebrity makeup artist Sophie Haig for the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, California, with Agent Nateur's holi (oil), holi (water), holi (glow), and body (balm).

Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj hosted a Hot Pilates workout class with Blush in West Hollywood, California.

Patrick Wilson wore a pair of Thursday Boots while on a press tour for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in London, England.

Brooks Nader posed with her sisters on Instagram in Stacey Bendet's Big Feelings Naughty and Nice pajama collection on Christmas morning.

The Bryce Studio

Vita Kari put on their "Trapped in a Can" experiential performance in Miami, Florida during Art Basel and partnered with Victoria Daniel, Right Water and Drop4Drop to raise awareness and funds for water accessibility.

Candis Cayne posed on the set of her digital series, Candis Cayne's Secret Garden, available to stream now on The Advocate Channel network, and produced by Cayne's production company, Mary It's Mary Productions with producing partner Danna Davis.

Instagram hosted a brunch and spa moment at Den Mother in Venice, California to discuss the latest on all things Instagram and Threads.

Sabrina Ferilli shared her love for the Oslo Skin Lab collagen on Instagram.

Sherry Cola wore diamond rings and earrings from Simon G jewelry to the 2023 Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Pixi hosted a Holiday Soirée where attendees previewed the Saltwater Luxe x Pixi collaboration at the Pixi Boutique at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California.

Cody Alt shared his love for SkyMD, the only doctor-approved hydration in the marketplace, on Instagram.

Tracy Anderson launched HeartStone, her limited edition weighted energy trainers beset with Rose Quartz, and her daughter Penny wrote a song to coincide with the launch with proceeds from the song going to Toys for Tots and The Love Button Global Movement.

Holland Clement

BrandEdit hosted a holiday showroom event in Los Angeles, California, powered by The Digital Dept., where attendees stocked up on fashion, lifestyle, and beauty products from MaryRuth Organics, POM Wonderful, MOXI, and Obagi.

Taylor Swift's viral denim mini dress by EB Denim that she wore to an afterparty for the Video Music Awards in New York City came back in stock after amassing a waitlist of over 5,000 people.

Izza released her second holiday single, "Holiday Secret".

Peter Thomas Roth hosted a virtual event with Sarah McNamara, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Sandy Lemmerman, VP of Product Development, and Jeffery Burge, Director of Global Marketing, to unveil a brand new skincare franchise, where they spoke about the proprietary formulas and impressive clinical results.

Baylee Zwart, founder of AZLEE Jewelry, celebrated her latest collection, La Fete, with a preview event at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed sips and treats by Damian, Maru Coffee, Ghai, DM Brut and more.

Celebrity Hairstylist and Colorist Chaz Dean launched his new Brush Dryer Styling Tool with cruelty-free nylon bristles, airflow vents, multiple attachments, and a brush cleaning tool to help achieve a salon-quality blowout at home.

Levi’s® hosted their Haus Holiday Party in West Hollywood, California where guests enjoyed DJ sets by Sahar Habibi, an intimate performance by Orion Sun, pizza, drinks, and more.

Betsey Johnson teamed up with intimates brand Parade for an exclusive 22-piece capsule collection inspired by Betsey’s Fall 1999 show and the ’90s grunge renaissance with prices ranging from $12 to $72.

Rastah released their Core Collection filled with elevated basics including sweatshirts, tees, woven pants, jackets, technical vests, and an oversized leather jacket that are all adorned or embroidered with the Rastah logo.

Courtesy of Polly's Pies

Polly’s Pies released a holiday Apple Pie with granny smith apples and spices, a flaky, buttery crust, and a festive Christmas Tree Cutout Topper.

MNTGE hosted a holiday dinner at Badmaash in Los Angeles, California to celebrate the brand's one-year anniversary.

Benefit launched their first lash enhancing serum, Whoop Lash: Lash Enhancing Serum, that healthier and voluminous lashes in as little as 6 weeks without the use of prostaglandin or its derivatives.

Lele Sadoughi debuted a limited edition collection in partnership with Swarovski, today at LeleSadoughi.com filled with 11 sparkled velvet headbands and 9 hair bows with hand-sewn Swarovski crystals and a Swarvoski branded pouch.

Cult Gaia teamed up with Grand Azur for an exclusive sunglasses collection inspired by unique artisanal craftsmanship with each pair for $398.

Patrick Carroll enjoyed a day of golf with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, where they discussed upcoming real estate endeavor, Carroll Global.

ColourPop hosted their first ever ColourPop-Up Holiday Shop at Platform LA in Culver City, California, where attendees made custom Super Shock eyeshadows.

Nasty Gal hosted a holiday gifting suite filled with holiday party outfits, New Year’s Eve looks, and festive clothing in West Hollywood, California. The brand also launched their bridal collection filled with dresses, matching sets, jumpsuits, accessories, and more.

Serafina Restaurant Group and alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet released their limited edition Panettone cake, crafted by pastry chef Andrea Zanin, available for $39 at four of Serafina's New York City locations.

