Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is ready for more adventure!

The Paramount+ series dropped the full official trailer for season 2 on Wednesday, which offered a first look at the crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid playing the live-action versions of their animated characters.

The two-minute trailer is full of fun, spiciness and intergalactic adventures as Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew of the USS Enterprise confront dangerous stakes, explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways.

Among the highlights from the trailer are glimpses of Paul Wesley's return as James T. Kirk, Number One (Rebecca Romijn) kissing both Spock (Ethan Peck) and Pike and, of course, Newsome and Quaid crashing the party as Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler, respectively, tor the crossover. The special Lower Decks episode will also feature animation and is directed by Star Trek alum Jonathan Frakes.

Also starring in Strange New Worlds are Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'An Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M'Benga. New addition Carol Kane joins in a recurring role as Pelia.

Watch the season 2 trailer below.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds returns Thursday, June 15 on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with new episodes dropping weekly. A premiere date for South Korea will be announced later.

