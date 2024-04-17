Star Wars actor Warwick Davis is mourning the death of his wife, Samantha Davis, who died on March 24. She was 57.

"Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs," said the 54-year-old actor in a statement shared with the BBC. "She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes."

He added that Samantha, whom he met on the set of his 1988 fantasy drama, Willow, was his "favourite human" who was "passionate about helping people, without judgment."

Samantha's cause of death was not disclosed.

Warwick, who played Wicket the Ewok in the Star Wars franchise, tied the knot with Samantha in 1991. They shared two adult children -- Annabelle, 27, and Harrison, 21, both of whom, alongside Samantha, were a constant presence at the actor's red carpet events. Warwick and Samantha also had a son named Lloyd, who tragically died just days after he was born in 1991. Samantha also tragically miscarried a second son, George, in 1993.

Harrison Davis, Warwick Davis, Samantha Davis and Annabelle Davis at the UK screening of the Lucasfilm original series Willow on Nov. 16, 2022 in London, England. - Getty

Harrison and Annabelle also shared a statement with the BBC, in which they said "her love and happiness carried us through our whole lives." They added, "Mum is our best friend and we're honoured to have received a love like hers."

While many fans also know Warwick for his role as Professor Filius Flitwick in the Harry Potter franchise, few knew Samantha also appeared as a goblin in an uncredited role for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows: Part 2. She also appeared in the BBC kids' series, Through the Dragon's Eyes.

Warwick was born with a rare dwarfism condition that prevented him from growing past his 3-foot-6-inch frame. Samantha also was born with dwarfism. The final years of her life were filled with a number of health ailments, including spinal surgery that later led to an infection that required her to undergo emergency surgery. The health scares impacted her mobility and she required a scooter to get around.

In 2012, Warwick and Samantha founded Little People UK, whose mission is to "offer friendship and support to people with dwarfism, their families and friends, and helping build a positive future for those individuals."

RELATED CONTENT: