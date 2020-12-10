Disney Investor Day was heavy on namedropping -- but a title is enough to satiate Star Wars fans for the time being, right? Studio execs revealed that over the next few years, Disney+ will roll out 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series, along with series and features from Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar.

This year last year, Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy was looking ahead to the launch of The Mandalorian. Now, "We have ushered in an entirely new era for Star Wars," she said, "and there's more to come."

Here's all the new Star Wars content announced for Disney+:

Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are simultaneously developing two Mandalorian spinoff series set within the same timeline: Rangers of the New Republic and a Rosario Dawson-starring Ahsoka series. Kennedy said the shows "will culminate in a climatic story event," with the next chapter debuting Christmas 2021.

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZojpCkhPS7 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Rangers of the New Republic, a new Original Series set within the timeline of @TheMandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YKlWJpvhAW — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Andor

Cassian Andor's Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna has an official name -- Andor -- and it will be "a tense, nail-biting spy thriller," Kennedy teased. The series is created by Tony Gilroy and will co-star Stellan Skarsgard, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma. Production began two weeks ago but Lucasfilm shared a production diary with new concept art.

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Andor is coming in 2022.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

The Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan series will be the "rematch of the century," as Kennedy announced Hayden Christensen will reprise his role as Darth Vader. The series is set 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Deborah Chow will be at the helm.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Production begins in March of 2021.

The Bad Batch

Now that Clone Wars has come to an end, Lucasfilm is turning their animated attention to The Bad Batch, with the first trailer debuting during the presentation:

A sneak peek at Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an all-new animated Original Series from Lucasfilm Animation, coming soon to #DisneyPluspic.twitter.com/V0jQc4XNIe — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars Visions

An anthology of animated short films from leading Japanese studios that will bring anime to the galaxy far, far away.

Lando

Lando Calrissian will return in "brand new event series" that is currently in its early stages, with Dear White People creator Justin Simien developing the story.

The Acolyte

Leslye Headland's Star Wars series has an intriguing new name and a timeframe: The "mystery thriller" will be set in the final days of the High Republic era.

On the theatrical side, Kennedy confirmed Taika Waititi is hard at work on his Star Wars film, which will be a "fresh, unexpected and unique" take on the franchise, and announced director Patty Jenkins will helm the next big screen film: Rogue Squadron, about a "new generation of starfighter pilots" as they earn their wings.

Rogue Squadron will open in theaters Christmas 2023 and usher in a "new era" of Star Wars.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ewan McGregor Says 'Obi-Wan' Will Be a 'Standalone Season' (Exclusive)