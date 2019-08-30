Stars React to Valerie Harper's Death

It's a sad day in Hollywood.

Valerie Harper, best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Friday at the age of 80. The actress had been battling health issues, including brain cancer, for quite some time. Her daughter, Cristina, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news.

"My dad has asked me to pass on this message: 'My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria. – Anthony,'" the tweet read.

Shortly after, a slew of celebrities expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the late actress.

"Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper," Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts tweeted. "She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile."

Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper. She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/iEHnWl2BTO — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) August 30, 2019

See more below:

Even when she was down she danced and showed the world that she refused to let cancer beat her. Now Rhoda is with Mary in heaven. RIP Valerie Harper. You were the epitome of strength and humor. 😢🤟🏻 pic.twitter.com/CEGWl4hfhA — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) August 30, 2019

A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine. Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon. pic.twitter.com/FicADkSAzS — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 30, 2019

RIP @ValerieHarper



For those of us who were never a Mary, we were proud to be a Rhoda.

Forever an icon, defying the odds.

May you now finally rest. — Joslyn Fox (@Joslyn_Fox) August 30, 2019

One of our all-time favorites has passed. Wonderful, funny, lovely, supportive and a huge influence on and off stage, we love you, Valerie. https://t.co/SKrX7n4WYH — Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) August 30, 2019

Wow will miss this tv icon! I grew up watching her 😞 prayers to her family, friends & tv family 🙏❤️#ValerieHarper — Jaqueline Fleming (@JaqFleming) August 30, 2019

Rhoda was a terrific show and Valerie Harper such a superb lead - real, honest and hugely funny. https://t.co/9X22heZysP — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) August 30, 2019

For more on Harper's legacy and time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, watch below.

