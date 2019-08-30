Stars React to Valerie Harper's Death
It's a sad day in Hollywood.
Valerie Harper, best known for her role as Rhoda Morgenstern on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, died on Friday at the age of 80. The actress had been battling health issues, including brain cancer, for quite some time. Her daughter, Cristina, took to Twitter to share the unfortunate news.
"My dad has asked me to pass on this message: 'My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06am, after years of fighting cancer. She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria. – Anthony,'" the tweet read.
Shortly after, a slew of celebrities expressed their condolences and shared their memories of the late actress.
"Sad to hear about the passing of #ValerieHarper," Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts tweeted. "She was incredibly courageous facing cancer with her humor and grace. Thinking of her devoted family, friends, and many fans. Like Mary Tyler Moore she could turn the world on with her smile."
See more below:
For more on Harper's legacy and time on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, watch below.
