Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Found Dead at 40: New Details From Motel Staff

New details are emerging about the tragic death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The dancer and former DJ of The Ellen DeGeneres Show was found dead in his motel room Tuesday, where he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 40 years old.

ET confirmed Wednesday that Boss checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Monday, which was located less than a mile from his home. When he didn't check out at 11 a.m. PT the next morning, housekeeping and management knocked on his door "repeatedly." When there was no answer, management opened the door, saw a body on the floor and immediately called the police.

A rep for the Los Angeles Police Department Media Relations tells ET, "On 12-13-22 at around 11:20 am, West Valley Division officers responded to an "Ambulance Death Investigation" radio call at a motel. Investigators determined that the decedent died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and there were no signs of foul play. The case was handed over to the Los Angeles County Coroner's office."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner's office said Boss was pronounced dead at the scene and noted that an examination was scheduled for Wednesday.

ET spoke with Ruth Cardenas, who was staying at the Oak Tree Motel when the incident occurred.

"I was checking in yesterday morning and the cleaning lady and the manager were there at the room and they had said that there was an incident," Cardenas recalled. "Around 11:15 they went and knocked on the door."

She said it was housekeeping who found Boss in the room, adding that the room was left as if "no one was ever there."

Cardenas said she didn't see Boss once during her stay there, but has seen him in the neighborhood with his wife, Allison Holker, and their three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, Zaia, 3.

"He was all about his kids," Cardenas, who often saw Boss and his family at a local park, shared. "He didn't really pay attention to anyone else. If I did see him, it was with his kids."

A fan of both Boss and his wife, Cardenas admitted that she was still in shock over the incident, adding that it's a really sad moment for the community.

On Wednesday, Holker confirmed her husband's death in a statement to ET.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker's statement read. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," the dancer added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

