Get ready for a day of celebration.

2019 ARDYs: A Radio Disney Music Celebration, formerly known as the Radio Disney Music Awards, is returning this year with Sofia Carson as the host and will feature the following performers: Steve Aoki as the show’s DJ, Lovelytheband, Meg Donnelly with Fetty Wap and Andy Grammer. There will also be a special appearance by BTS.

The live show is set to take place in Los Angeles on June 16 and will feature up-and-coming faces in music, television and movies. ET caught up with Aoki last year on the set of his music video for “Waste It on Me," a single featuring BTS.

“It's incredible. We have so many famous actors and actresses here from the Asian community all coming together to represent,” he said of the music video. Aoki also revealed that he and BTS are working on "multiple things" together -- and their collaboration may extend past music.

The ARDYs will air live beginning at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel and via DisneyNOW.

