Steve Burton Files for Divorce From His Estranged Pregnant Wife Sheree Burton
Steve Burton has made his split from estranged wife Sheree Burton official. The 52-year-old General Hospital actor reportedly filed for divorce from the fitness coach on July 8 after 23 years of marriage.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Steve cites “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for splitting up. He also lists March 1 as their date of separation. In May, Steve confirmed he and Sheree were no longer together, adding that she is pregnant with a child that is not his.
“I wanted to clear something up," he said in an Instagram Story addressing the situation at the time. "Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine.”
“We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids,” he added of the former couple's three kids: Makena, 18, Jack, 16, and Brooklyn, 8. “We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
His announcement came shortly after Sheree confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, writing, "Life sure is full of surprises!" alongside a Story of herself cradling her baby bump.
Weeks prior to the confirmation of their split, both Sheree and Steve celebrated their youngest daughter in honor of her 8th birthday in separate posts.
"Love her so much! So full of life, joy, some sass and compassion for everyone. The other day she said to me “I choose to be happy, because there’s always something to be grateful for I think we can all learn from our kids and enjoy the little things we sometimes take for granted," Sheree wrote alongside a selfie, adding the hashtag "don't worry be happy."
Steve, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself and Brooklyn eating breakfast together. "Coffee time with the most beautiful girl," he wrote. "Have a great weekend!"
Sheree last shared a family photo with Steve, whom she wed in 1999, in December 2021 for Christmas, while the actor's last trace of a full family pic with his ex is from April of last year.
