Steve Harvey Addresses Daughter Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup
Steve Harvey is offering his thoughts on his daughter, Lori Harvey’s, newly single status following her split from Michael B. Jordan. On Monday, during the Steve Harvey Morning Show, the 65-year-old was asked by his co-hosts how he is doing since the news of the couple’s split broke.
“I feel fine,” Steve said. “I’m fine. Ain’t change my life none. I still gotta go to work. I still gotta turn these corners, I still gotta take care of my family. I still gotta put money aside for these grandkids.”
The Family Feud host continued, “I heard about it. You know, wish him well.”
But when it comes to taking sides, Steve said that he will always put family first.
“I’m Team Lori. I’m Team Lori, 1000 percent. She's my daughter. I love her. I support her. Like I tell everybody, things happen. It's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship,” he said.
“Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace...be friends. I guess, I ain’t heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing," he noted. "Long as you don’t put your hands on my daughter, I don’t give a damn what you do.”
Steve added that there’s no hard feelings toward the Creed star. “He’s still a cool guy,” he said. “From what I know, it’s a breakup. I’m pretty sure they’ll be fine.”
Steve, who has been married three times, joked that he has learned an important lesson from his daughter’s split. “I gotta start learning from my children,” he quipped. “Get out early before it costs you something. I waited too late.”
“I’m gonna have to start breaking up on IG because this going to court is costly,” he added.
Steve’s comments come a day after Michael made his first public appearance, post-split, at game 2 of the NBA finals in California.
ET confirmed that Michael, 35, and Lori, 25, ended their relationship after a little over a year of dating. "Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives," a source shared. "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."
Lori and Michael’s split comes three months after they made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. In November, the pair celebrated their 1-year-anniversary. During the course of their romance, the couple wasn't shy about putting it on display.
In 2021, shortly after the couple confirmed their love, Steve gave the A Journal for Jordan actor his seal of approval.
"This guy is not a representative. He is genuinely who he who he looks like he is," he said at the time. "And he's-- I mean, like, it threw me off at first, because he was so kind. You know, I figure, 'OK, this is the game, right?' But it wasn't. This dude was sincere and he's proven to be a really, really good, good guy. I’m pulling for him, you know, for them."
