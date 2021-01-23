Steve Harvey has his thoughts on daughter Lori dating Michael B. Jordan.

The Family Feud host touched on the new couple while on his iHeartRadio The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday, joking that he has his "eye on" the Black Panther star.

"I like this one," Steve admitted before jokingly adding, "I still got my eye on him."

"I mean, I like him but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-size section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it,'" he continued. "Like right now? Nice guy…But I got this little section partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass."

Touching on Michael's new title of Sexiest Man Alive, Steve added, "'Cause, you ain't the sexiest man in the world to me! Let's be clear about that."

Lori was adopted by Steve following his 2007 marriage to her mom, Marjorie Bridges. She and Michael first sparked romance rumors in November, and confirmed their relationship on Instagram earlier this month. A source told ET that they've been dating for more than four months, but have been friends for years.

According to the source, the actor and Lori "are really into each other" and have met each other's families. "They have a lot of fun together and Michael has been ready for a serious relationship for awhile," the source added, noting that the actor has never gone public with a partner before.

They have since posted a number of photos together, celebrating her 24th birthday together and enjoying a getaway to St. Barts. For more on their relationship, see below.

