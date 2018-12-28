Steve Harvey is getting ready to ring in 2019!

In an exclusive clip of Fox's New Year's Eve with Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, Harvey is seen brainstorming with his team about how to make this year's event bigger and better than ever.

When one person suggests confetti, Harvey thinks the idea is just too small.

"Confetti is small. That ain't what I want this year," he says. "I want bigger and better. I want somebody to find me cannons that can shoot full-size Sunday edition newspapers at the crowd. Classified, jobs, everything!"

With that note taken, the group tries to move on to the most iconic part of New Year's Eve -- the ball drop.

"Why one ball? And we wait on this one ball for one moment -- midnight. We ain't doing that this year," Harvey hilariously exclaims. "We're dropping a lot of balls! We're gonna be dropping balls all night. We're gonna drop them from every tall building in New York. Empire State Building, Chrysler Building, hell we're gonna go out there and drop a ball off the Statue of Liberty. Balls, balls, balls! Bigger balls!"

Harvey goes on to suggest that the first baby born in the new year be brought to Times Square immediately following his or her birth. "I'll deliver the baby," he offers.

As one last piece to the puzzle, the group shows Harvey his potential wardrobe -- a bigger and better version of last year's white coat and hat look.

Though Harvey's initially delighted with the ensemble, he quickly realizes that he can't fit through a doorway with his ever-growing outfit.

"This is really too big," he admits. "This is a lot."

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Harvey is returning to the second annual Fox live broadcast special alongside co-host Maria Menounos. Performers including Sting, Robin Thicke, Jason Aldean, Florence + the Machine, Juanes and Why Don't We will take the stage during the three-and-a-half hour event.

The Fox special will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 31. Watch the video below to see what went down last New Year's Eve:

